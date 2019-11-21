AUSTIN, Texas — Editors note: The attached video is from a related story about Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is holding a public meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposed expansion of a landfill near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS).

Advocates against the expansion argue the Travis County Landfill (TCL) is operating in a way that is attracting birds, causing hazards to air traffic.

Texas Campaign for the Environment (TCE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting pollution, said the proposed expansion would increase its size by 36 acres and extend its height by 29 feet, which is only 13 feet from the flight path.

The organization claims birds, including buzzards and hawks, frequent the site and can be a dangerous hazard to the nearby airport.

The City of Austin Aviation Department stated it didn't object to the expansion last year, according to TCE. However, TCE stated that the Texas Aviation Association formally objected to the expansion, citing photo and video evidence.

The meeting will take place on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, post 8925.

You can access all the wildlife strikes at any airport in the country for any specified date range by clicking here.

According to Austin Resource Recovery, a total of 161 bird strikes have been documented in 2019 within a 5-mile radius of AUS as of Nov. 21.

More information from Austin Resource Recovery can be found here.

