Crews still working to fix AC at Bush Airport

HOUSTON — Crews worked overnight into Tuesday morning to cool down the temperatures in the terminals at Bush Intercontinental Airport as they try and restore the air conditioning system.

Air officials said they are making progress as crews have partially restored the chillers that went out at its central utility plant.

On Monday, the airport spent all day bringing in portable AC units and installing temporary chillers to pick up the slack of ones that are down. They said they lost two of their six chillers within hours of each other starting on Sunday.

To try and make passengers as comfortable as possible, airport workers have been passing out bottled water. Calling this is a very unusual problem, airport officials went on to thank passengers for their patience.

Here is their latest update Tuesday morning:

“Our airport maintenance crews continued the work overnight and have partially restored the functionality of the affected chillers in the Central Utility Plant. Additionally, the temporary chillers are plugged into the CUP and are helping to cool the terminals, providing additional capacity to the air conditioning system for the airport.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to work around the clock to fully restore the air conditioning system at Bush Airport.”

"I wish it was fixed. I'm like sweating, but that's my fault too for wearing this," one traveler said. "Things happen, what are you going to do? You can't fix it. Mechanical stuff breaks down.”

Officials have not given an exact timeline for when the issue will be fixed but KHOU 11 News is working to get that answer.

