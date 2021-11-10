Here is what airlines must do if your flight is canceled

A Government Accountability Office report shows all airline complaints are on the rise. Here’s what to do if your flight is canceled.

AUSTIN, Texas — The rate of complaints regarding airline travel generally increased from 2008-2017, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The Government Accountability Office testified before the Aviation Subcommittee in the House of Representatives on March 3, 2020.

The director of physical Iinfrastructure, Andrew Von Ah, told members that flight complaints generally accounted for 33% of all complaints.

“When delays and other disruptions occur, they can be costly and inconvenient for both airlines and passengers,” Von Ah said in the hearing.

“Lengthy contracts of carriage provide few rights and guarantees. That's why we still advocate for a comprehensive passenger bill of rights with guaranteed accommodations during flight delays and cancellations,” William J. McGee, aviation adviser with Consumer Reports, said.

The Department of Transportation website lists what rules airlines must follow:

"If your flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook you for free on their next flight to your destination as long as the flight has available seats."

"If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your trip as a result, you are entitled to a refund for the unused transportation – even for non-refundable tickets. You are also entitled to a refund for any bag fee that you paid, and any extras you may have purchased, such as a seat assignment."

"If the airline offers you a voucher for future travel instead of a refund, you should ask the airline about any restrictions that may apply, such as blackout and expiration dates, advanced booking requirements, and limits on number of seats."

Airlines are not required to book you on another airline’s flight, the website shows.

Also, airlines are not required to give you money or vouchers for your costs, like food or hotel. However, some airlines do offer it.

“Each airline has its own policies about what it will do for passengers whose flights have been canceled. If your flight is canceled, ask the airline staff if they will pay for meals or a hotel room. While some airlines offer these amenities to passengers, others do not provide any amenities to stranded passengers,” the website shows.

Airlines, also, are not required to reimburse for any expenses affected by the canceled flight, such as cruises, weddings and lost wages.