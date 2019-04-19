AUSTIN, Texas — The Heart of Austin, Saxon Pub – Asleep at the Wheel Stage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (ABIA) had its grand opening Friday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony included performances by Ray Benson, Heybale Band and Love & Chaos, all hosted by Delaware North.

Former Texas Longhorn All-American and Heisman Trophy winner Earl Campbell was also in attendance. An Earl Campbell Food Truck will be part of the Heart of Austin area.

Haybale Band performing at ABIA. Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.

"Can't wait for everyone to see the new Asleep at the Wheel Stage and Saxon Pub in ABIA!" Benson said. "From the beginning, it was extremely important to me to have music in our airport. We have continued to grow and make the music experience for all travelers, from all over the world and for us Austinites to have a top-notch experience. I think everyone will be thrilled with the new layout!"

Ray Benson and Earl Campbell at ABIA. Photo by KVUE's John Gusky.

Located near Gate 19, the 4,456-square-foot Heart of Austin area has a nine-foot neon-lighted guitar spinning above it and seating for 190 people. The live music stage is 317 square feet, and the area includes bar and stadium seating and the 876-square-foot Saxon Pub bar.

"The new Saxon Pub at ABIA is absolutely beautiful and quite a treat for travelers in and out of Austin. Sharing this incredible space with Ray Benson's Asleep at the Wheel Stage and [the] Earl Campbell-branded taco truck is quite an honor," Ables said.

RELATED: ‘Nothing Stays the Same: The Story of the Saxon Pub’ has world premiere at SXSW 2019

According to ABIA, the music program has hosted over 12,270 live music performances since 1999, and the Asleep at the Wheel Stage is the largest of the five live music performance areas in the airport.

"Live music is Austin's roots and culture, we work hard to make it part of the Austin passenger experience," said Michael Pennock, ABIA's music coordinator. "I believe that we have one of the best airport music programs in the world and have now taken it to the next level."

A Jo's Coffee will also be opening in the Heart of Austin area.

