New non-stop flights from Austin to Monterrey and Mexico City to begin in June

AUSTIN, Texas — Starting in June, Viva Aerobus will add flights from Austin to Monterrey and Mexico City. According to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, the new flights are in direct response to customer demand.

Starting on June 19, Viva Aerobus will begin two weekly flights from Austin to Monterrey on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This will be a year-round route. One-way fares for this route cost as low as $99, including taxes.

On June 20, Viva Aerobus will launch its Austin to Mexico City route with two weekly flights on Tuesdays and Sundays. This will be a seasonal route from June 20 to Oct. 25. Tickets are now on sale for this route, starting at $89 one-way, including taxes.

Both routes will be non-stop flights. Tickets can be purchased on the Viva Aerobus website. Viva Aerobus calls itself "Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline."

According to the Austin airport's website, Aeromexico is the only other airline that has non-stop flights from Austin to Mexico City, but their service is suspended until July 1. There are not any airlines listed on the airport's website that fly directly from Austin to Monterrey.

“It is wonderful to be able to welcome our partners from Viva Aerobus to Austin, bringing increased travel options to Mexico City and a fantastic new route to Monterrey,” Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer for AUS, said in a press release Monday.

Other airlines have recently expanded their operations at Austin's airport as well. American Airlines and Spirit airlines recently announced new nonstop flights from Austin's airport. Hawaiian Airlines also started taking passengers from Austin to Honolulu.