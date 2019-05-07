AUSTIN, Texas — Your kids are bored and you are at your wit's end. Parents, we feel you. So a trip to Austin's Park-N-Pizza may be just what everyone needs. And they've got a new attraction to check out too. Team Daybreak gave it a spin.

"It's not just a kids market, it's for adults and for children," said President and owner Michael Goss.

This gaming park is located off of North Interstate 35 in Pflugerville and offers a full 22 acres of fun.

"You are not gonna find anything bigger," added Goss.

You've got countless video games, miniature golf, go-karts and bumper boats. Inside, the virtual reality coaster is their latest attraction and the idea behind it was birthed in Austin.

PHOTOS: Austin's Park N Pizza games, rides

PHOTOS: Austin's Park N Pizza games, rides

"I call it an all-axis rotation machine. Some people call it a roller coaster VR," said co-creator, Al Tupushev. With the help of his kids and financing from a company in China, Tupushev co-created the mechanical part of the ride.

RELATED: Inflatable water park on Lake Travis open for the summer

KVUE's Leslie Adami and Kalyn Norwood handled it like a bunch of pros. Bryan Mays and our photographer, JP, rode the coaster with ease. However, I can't say the same for me and Anavid. Let's just say there was a lot of yelling.

RAW: Giving virtual reality roller coaster a spin at Austin Park N Pizza

The virtual reality machine is one of the only ones in the market that takes you upside down and around just like a real ride.

"It really felt like you were on a roller coaster. A couple of times I had to look down because I was feeling sick," said Anavid.

RELATED: Altitude Trampoline Park takes summer fun to new heights

The coaster can take you through ten different scenarios. For example, you can ride the rails in space and through a haunted house. And if this VR experience isn't what you are looking for, perhaps a smooth, carousel ride may be just the ticket.

With all the running around, you are bound to get hungry. They've got two restaurants, a full bar and grill and an all you can eat buffet. Some tickets include food as well.

For more information about Austin's Park N Pizza, go here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas Game Wardens, intern injured after suspected drunk boater hits them on Lake Travis

San Antonio teen identified as 'Blue Bell licker' in viral video

Man charged with murder in deadly drug-related 'gun battle,' Austin police say