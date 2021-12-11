Painting, leatherworking and more: Get your craft on at Upstairs Circus

The KVUE Daybreak team got crafty at Upstairs Circus on Second Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — Our minds are always racing. There's a lot going on up there – and sometimes it feels like a circus! At Upstairs Circus in Downtown Austin, you are encouraged to harness your wild thoughts through creativity.

"We are a DIY project studio and bar. People come in, they can pick from 30 different projects," Operations Director Tiera Johnson said.

Step right up, folks, and welcome to the circus – Upstairs Circus, that is.

"The difficulty in projects ranges, so we definitely try to help people out in picking things that work for their creative level," Johnson said.

Team Daybreak was ready to step inside the ring, but not without swinging by the bar first. Upstairs Circus has seasonal mocktails and cocktails.

Then it was time to get to work. Rob Evans chose to make a wooden bottle carrier. He's laser-focused. Daybreak producer Lynecia Christion decided to make a concrete catch-all – she's our introspective artist.

Bryce Newberry chose to work with leather to make luggage tags.

"So, is this actual leather dye or what is it?" Newberry asked. "Why is this one taking too long to dry?"

I chose to paint on canvas. To no one's surprise, I was easily distracted.

Upstairs Circus gives you the supplies, tools and assistance to make something amazing. You can also add your own twist to make the projects one of a kind.

Projects range anywhere from one to three hours. You have written directions guiding you along the way and if run into an issue, the staff is on hand to help you troubleshoot.

It's a lot of fun, and it's all about teamwork and patience. While we had a great time crafting and eating, this shoot was about as exciting as, well, watching paint dry for our photographer. Let's just say he left work feeling full off popcorn.

Whether it's for date night, a birthday party or a Daybreak Adventure, there's always a good reason to visit Upstairs Circus on Second Street in Downtown Austin. The goal there is to inspire and empower creativity. You'll be amazed by the outcome!

Upstairs Circus is open Tuesday through Sunday. During the week, you can get there at 3 p.m. for a 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour followed by crafting until 10 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, you can do early mimosas before you craft.