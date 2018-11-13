Losing weight and getting into shape can be a fight.

The Daybreak team decided to take on that battle with a trip to 9round fitness in Hutto.

9round is a high energy, action-packed facility that aims to put you through a full body, 30-minute workout.

Trainers assist you at each of the nine stations. In three minute intervals, you move from station to station focusing on different exercises and movements. You don't really have to worry if you aren't Rocky Balboa, they'll cater to your ability.

The owners at 9round fitness say that your first visit is free if you'd like to give it a try. Go here for more information.

