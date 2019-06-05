GEORGETOWN, Texas — If you're looking for an adventure that's down under, we got the perfect place for you! Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown, Texas, is full of history and beautiful views.

Back in 1963, the Texas Department of Transportation was performing core samples of the ground just north of Austin as they prepared to build I-35. They were in for a surprise when they discovered a cave.

Three years later, that cave was opened up for the public and Inner Space Cavern has been a popular tourist destination ever since.

RELATED: Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown is a destination full of natural beauty and history

They give tours daily and average around 1,000 visitors a day for their three tours. Here's a look at the different tours.

RELATED:

Cave discovered beneath homes impacts property values in Williamson County neighborhood

PHOTOS: Exploring Inner Space Cavern in Georgetown

The Adventure Tour

This is their most popular tour. This is a walking tour through the cave on paved walkways and it's really good for spelunkers of any age.

The Hidden Passages Tour

This one is more involved and requires you to squeeze through some tighter spaces.

Wild Cave Tour

Finally, the Wild Cave Tour is for the real adventurer. You will get down and dirty on this one exploring parts of the cave that most visitors don't get to see.

Inner Space Cavern is located just 20 miles from Austin on I-35 at 4200 N I-35. For more information about this adventure, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: