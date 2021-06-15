Computer network issues cause delays for Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines

The issue prevented the airlines from receiving weather information necessary to operate flights.

HOUSTON, Texas — HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) – While you were sleeping, a computer network issue caused problems for at least three airlines.



Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines were affected.

The issue prevented the airlines from receiving weather information necessary to operate flights.

According to the flight-tracking website Flight Radar 24, more than a dozen Southwest Airlines flights that were set to take off Monday either had not left or were delayed.

Southwest Airlines says operations are resuming, and it's working to get passengers to their destinations.

A quick check of flights at Hobby Airport early Tuesday morning showed most flights were on time.

Delta and Alaska Airlines said the issue affected their booking sites and apps.

Delta sent ABC News the following statement Monday night:

"Delta teams are working to quickly address a technical issue that is making it difficult for customers to purchase flights on delta.com, the Fly Delta app, and through our Reservations Call Center. The ability to check in for flights is not affected. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience this is causing."

You'll want to check your flight time if you're planning to fly Tuesday morning.