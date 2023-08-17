CapMetro temporarily modifying rail services due to extreme heat

According to CapMetro, an engineer noticed a buckled track caused by the heat between the Highland and MLK Jr. stations on Aug. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — The constant extreme heat affecting Central Texas is causing CapMetro to temporarily modify the route of its rail operation in the Austin area.

As a precaution, the rail service, which runs 32 miles from Downtown Austin to Leander, will run at a reduced speed temporarily to alleviate potential dangers caused by excessive heat.

According to CapMetro, the decision was made in part due to a train engineer noticing a track buckling between the Highland and MLK Jr. stations on Aug. 5.

CapMetro says anytime a track's temperature reaches 135 degrees or higher, the trains have to slow down for safety purposes and to prevent serious damage to the tracks. Extended periods of extreme heat can cause tracks to bend, warp or reshape entirely, otherwise known as a sun kink.

The new modifications mean that train service will be delayed slightly, with CapMetro planning to issue service alerts in cases where trains are running more than five minutes behind schedule.

This is not the first time the rail service has been slowed down due to heat, as similar precautions were also taken last summer.