GALVESTON, Texas — Sunshine, blue skies and now ... blue water!
Sounds like the perfect excuse for a road trip to Galveston.
The City of Galveston tweeted pictures of the blue water from a couple of different areas.
When blue water was first spotted last Memorial Day Weekend, crowds flocked to the beach to see for themselves. You can expect a repeat this year as long as the pretty water -- and pretty weather -- stick around.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM:
- 'I do not know what happened to her': The mysterious death of Meighan Cordie
- Houston man, 23, blamed in horrific Colorado crash involving 28 vehicles
- Uber passenger shoots another passenger in northwest Harris County
► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.
Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.