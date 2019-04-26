GALVESTON, Texas — Sunshine, blue skies and now ... blue water!

Sounds like the perfect excuse for a road trip to Galveston.

The City of Galveston tweeted pictures of the blue water from a couple of different areas.

When blue water was first spotted last Memorial Day Weekend, crowds flocked to the beach to see for themselves. You can expect a repeat this year as long as the pretty water -- and pretty weather -- stick around.

