AUSTIN, Texas — American Airlines announced on Tuesday it would be expanding its services at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport by adding nonstop flights to Boston, San Jose, California, and San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

The routes to Boston and California are expected to begin on April 7. These flights will run twice daily, Monday through Friday. The route to Cabo will operate on Saturdays and Sundays starting May 9.

Tickets for these flights will be available starting Dec. 16.

RELATED:

Austin Energy working with Austin's airport to harness solar power

Proposed landfill expansion could attract more birds near Austin's airport, environmental group says

Austin assistant city manager over the mobility outcome of the City's Strategic Direction 2023 Gina Fiandaca said the move will provide more options to Central Texas travelers.

"Service expansions such as this help us achieve the goals and outcomes our residents expect and that we are happy to deliver in line with the City's Strategic Direction 2023," Fiandaca said.

RELATED:

Tomorrow’s ATX: What Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will look like in 2040

Austin-Bergstrom tied as second-best on 'Best Midsize U.S. Airports' list

Nonstop flights for these destinations are already available through other airlines, and American Airlines' expansion will create another option for travelers.

A full list of nonstop flights at Austin's airport can be found on its website.

WATCH: New airport coming to Salado

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin-based Unicorn Rides scooter company goes bankrupt

Austin family wins national Christmas light competition

Police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 71 near the 'Y'

Wheel thieves targeting cars in San Marcos