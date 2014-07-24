Autin Public Library expands passport services to three locations

Those interested can make an appointment at the Ruiz Branch Library, the Spicewood Springs Branch Library and the Recycled Reads Bookstore.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Public Library is expanding its passport services after the library saw high demand from people.

Those interested in applying for new passports can make an appointment at the Ruiz Branch Library, the Spicewood Springs Branch Library and the Recycled Reads Bookstore. Before the expansion, passport services were only offered through the Austin Central Library.

“Passport services have been a very highly-demanded service at Austin Public Library since we first started offering the service at the Central Library, with thousands of people starting their international travel journeys at APL,” stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. “We are happy to be able to expand the options for accessing passport services and help more APL customers explore the world.”

Those who are interested in applying for new passports will need to make an appointment. Below is a list of locations, days and times:

Central Library: 710 W. César Chávez Street

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.



Recycled Reads Bookstore: 5335 Burnet Road

Tuesday & Wednesday: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. - noon and 1 - 6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m.



Ruiz Branch Library: 1600 Grove Boulevard

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.



Spicewood Springs Branch: 8637 Spicewood Springs Road

Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m.

For more information about how to set up an appointment and what is needed to apply visit the Austin Texas Library website.