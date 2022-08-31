Austin airport shares travel tips ahead of Labor Day

The airport is expecting to have busy travel days starting Thursday.

Labor Day is coming up and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting a busy travel period for the holiday.

Starting Sept. 1 and through Sept. 5, the Austin airport is expecting an increase in passengers and is urging travelers to plan ahead, arrive early and expect a busy airport in the coming days.

The airport also asks travelers to check their flight status with the airline ahead of their trip.

Here are tips shared by AUS on how to avoid missing your flight over the next few days.

Arrival at AUS

AUS says passengers who don't have TSA PreCheck or Clear should arrive at least two-and-a-half hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours before departure for international flights.

Although TSA, airline and airport staffing has improved, AUS still warns of unplanned shortages and other challenges that may come up that may impact flights.

Travelers should include additional time if they need to check luggage, return a rental car or complete other activities before joining security screening lines. First-time flyers, travelers who have not flown in years, large groups and those traveling with small children should give themselves extra time.

Preparing for TSA screening

Security screening checkpoints open at 3 a.m. TSA PreCheck and Clear screening are available at Checkpoints 1 and 2 West. All four checkpoints lead to all gates and airlines in the Barbara Jordan Terminal.

TSA security delays may happen when passengers accidentally pack prohibited items in their carry-on luggage. To avoid those delays, travelers are encouraged to review what is and what is not allowed through security.

Parking or drop off

Drivers dropping off passengers can use either the upper level for departures or the lower level for arrivals to ease congestion. If the lower level is congested, arriving passengers can use escalators and elevators to be picked up on the upper level. Passengers dropped off at the lower level can easily get upstairs using escalators and elevators.

Travelers looking to park onsite can visit the airport's parking website to reserve a space and check for real-time availability before arriving.

Rideshares use a tram service available on the first floor of the Red garage to take passengers to the rideshare pickup area on the ground floor below the rental car facility.

Passengers who require wheelchair assistance are directed to contact their airline before the travel date to set up the service.

Checking into your flight

Travelers without checked luggage can bypass ticket counters and head to TSA screening checkpoints using time-saving options like:

Use the lower curbside and upper curbside for drop-off — from the lower level, passengers can quickly get upstairs to ticketing and security via escalators and elevators.

Self-service flight check-in kiosks that allow travelers to print their boarding passes and bag tags are available inside the terminal, across from the airline ticket counters.

In addition to traditional check-in procedures, some airlines offer outside curbside check-in on the upper level.

Travelers can also save time by checking in for their flight using their airlines’ mobile app and a mobile boarding pass.

Travelers flying with Allegiant and Frontier will depart from The South Terminal. All other airlines operate out of the main Barbara Jordan Terminal.

The South Terminal is located near US 183 and Burleson Road, at 10000 Logistics Lane, Austin. Travelers can use the shuttle bus, which picks up from the departure level of the curbside, to travel from the Barbara Jordan Terminal to The South Terminal.

