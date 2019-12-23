AUSTIN, Texas — If you’re traveling to the Austin airport in the next few days, you won’t be alone. Millions of people across the United States are planning to travel for the holidays.

If you haven’t been to the Austin airport in a while, here are some things you should know.

Parking

If you're flying Allegiant or Frontier, you're flying out of the South Terminal. The South Terminal has its own parking, so you should head there. For a video on how to get to the South Terminal, visit YouTube. If you do decide to park at the Main Terminal, allow yourself an extra 30 minutes to catch the shuttle to the South Terminal.

There is a new parking garage bringing in 5,000 new parking spots, but it also means there are new parking garage entrances. Pay attention to signs when you arrive to the airport because the parking directions are different than they used to be.

You can check on parking before you arrive by visiting ABIAparking.com

There are other options outside of the airport to park, but you should call ahead to make a reservation.

Security

Double check your carry-on for anything they might not allow you to bring, like a firearm. You'll miss your flight and you could be arrested.

If you're bringing gifts, don't wrap them. Instead put them in a gift bag or a gift box, so if TSA has to open up the gift it's easy to put back together.

Don't bring gifts that wouldn't be allowed on the plane, like a large bottle of cologne.

You can travel with food items if they are solid. Cookies, turkey and cake are all OK, but if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, put it in your checked bag.

When you get to security, things will move faster if you stow everything except your ID and boarding pass, wear shoes that are easy to get on and off and get your laptop, DVD player and full-size gaming consoles ready to be put in a bin.

If you are trying to figure out what you can bring through a checkpoint there are a few ways to find out. You can visit TSA.gov. You can download the MyTSA app. You can tweet the item in question to @AskTSA. You can Facebook message TSA. You can give TSA a call at 866-289-9673.

Plan to arrive to the airport two hours early just to be safe, which will give you time to actually make your flight, and it also might allow some time for shopping at places like Toy Joy and Book People.

Happy travels!

RELATED:

TSA has found 77 guns at Austin's airport so far in 2019

How Austin's airport tracks bird strikes, works to prevent them

American Airlines expands Austin services with three new nonstop flights

Starbucks to open 2 locations at Austin airport