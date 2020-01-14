AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This story originally appeared in the Austin CultureMap. The attached video is about different flight routes being added.

This spring, Austin travelers can fly to four cities across the country for about the same prices as a blow-out. On Jan. 14, low-cost airline Allegiant Air announced the addition of 44 new nonstop routes throughout the U.S., including four from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Beginning May 21, Allegiant will kick off service from AUS to Des Moines International Airport. The following day, May 22, the air carrier will launch flights from Austin to Asheville International Airport, Knoxville's McGhee Tyson Airport, and Grand Rapids's Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

To celebrate the new routes, Allegiant is offering fares from Austin to all four cities beginning at $55 one-way.

"There is a lot of leisure demand for cities that are regional destinations, and this route expansion will address some of that need," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, in a release.

"This growth is about Allegiant being true to our mission as a company," he continued. "We're increasing the number of low-cost, affordable travel options for people who may otherwise be priced out of air travel."

Twice weekly flights from Austin to Asheville, Knoxville, and Grand Rapids take off on Mondays and Fridays. Return flights occur the same days, though times vary. Departing and returning flights between Austin to Des Moines are available Thursdays and Sundays.

The new Houston routes are priced beginning at $33 for a one-way ticket.

