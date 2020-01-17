AUSTIN, Texas — People flying out of the Austin airport may have a new place to hang out soon.
Austin leaders will consider the addition of a new lounge for airport travelers, which would give passengers a comfortable and inviting environment, high-quality food, drinks and other airport lounge amenities.
The common shared-use lounge will highlight the spirit of Austin. The space will be designed with a “Zoning Concept” theme. Each zone will be named after a recognizable Austin neighborhood and will feature Austin-inspired design, such as the Downtown District, South Congress Café and Rainey Street.
Here is a look at what the lounge might look like from the outside:
The food on the menu would be created by a local chef using local purveyors.
Additionally, the space will also offer public meeting rooms and a non-denominational prayer room.
The lounge plans could be approved at the Jan. 23 Austin City Council meeting. There is not a determination on what the cost of the lounge would be since it's still in the planning phases.
