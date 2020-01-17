AUSTIN, Texas — People flying out of the Austin airport may have a new place to hang out soon.

Austin leaders will consider the addition of a new lounge for airport travelers, which would give passengers a comfortable and inviting environment, high-quality food, drinks and other airport lounge amenities.

The common shared-use lounge will highlight the spirit of Austin. The space will be designed with a “Zoning Concept” theme. Each zone will be named after a recognizable Austin neighborhood and will feature Austin-inspired design, such as the Downtown District, South Congress Café and Rainey Street.

RELATED:

Austin airport lands 4 new nonstop routes with celebratory $55 fares

A look back at the growth and change the Austin area experienced in 2019

How Austin's airport tracks bird strikes, works to prevent them

Here is a look at what the lounge might look like from the outside:

Credit: Austin airport

Austin airport

The food on the menu would be created by a local chef using local purveyors.

Additionally, the space will also offer public meeting rooms and a non-denominational prayer room.

The lounge plans could be approved at the Jan. 23 Austin City Council meeting. There is not a determination on what the cost of the lounge would be since it's still in the planning phases.

WATCH: Boomtown 2040: The future of growth at Austin's airport

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Get ready, Austin! Colder air is coming

'He was a very inspirational guy' | Family, friends honor victim in street racing crash with vigil

45 minutes of horror: Texas woman attacked in her own home on New Year's