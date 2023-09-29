A potential government shutdown could impact travel

This comes as Austin is getting ready to host the Austin City Limits Music Festival and F1, which both brought record crowds to the airport last year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The government could shut down if a deal isn't reached to keep things running. That would mean millions of federal employees out of work or not getting paid, including vital roles at airports.

Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents are considered essential workers, but they will be expected to work without pay. That could mean longer lines or delays at the airport, depending on if some of the agents decide to stay home.

Travel could also be impacted when it comes to getting a visa or passport because those workers may be furloughed.

A professor in the Department of Government at the University of Texas said it's important for Americans to pay attention to the government when things like this happen.

"I think a lot of people are focused on, you know, 'Well, my services aren't being provided,'" Professor Eric McDaniel said. "You need to understand what is driving this. If you're not happy with the way Congress is interacting with the president, the president is interacting with Congress, you know, that's when you to voice their concern."

He said if you're frustrated with your elected officials, reach out and take that into account when voting.

"These are the concerns related to a government shutdown because the government is not doing what it supposed to be doing day to day," McDaniel said. "And it's one of these things where you realize how important the federal government is in our lives."

