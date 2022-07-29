Austin's airport could have direct flights to Asia in next few years

Currently, Austinites have to stop at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport or Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in order to reach an Asian city.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin could welcome direct flights to and from Asia beginning in 2023 or 2024, the Austin Business Journal reported.

The estimate came from Matt Geske, the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce's vice president of regional and local policy. He also said there are already "identified target areas for service."

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport remains fairly tight-lipped on such a prospect.

Currently, Austinites have to stop at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport or Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in order to reach an Asian city like Tokyo, the Journal reported. Meanwhile, Dallas offers non-stop flights to South Korea.

According to the Austin Business Journal, business leaders believe direct flights to Asia will boost tourism, corporate investment and overall travel efficiency for both people and goods.

The Journal went on to say that Austin-Bergstrom International Airport offers "private charter services" to Asia.

