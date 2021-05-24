Travelers should expect flight delays due to Austin airport tower closure, officials say

Austin airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the tower briefly Monday afternoon to undergo disinfection protocols.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travelers flying in and out of Austin's airport should expect flight delays due to a temporary closure of the airport tower, officials said Monday.

Austin airport officials said the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the tower briefly Monday afternoon to undergo disinfection protocols. According to the Austin airport Twitter page, the cleaning protocols were completed by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

"During this time, arrivals and departures will be occurring at a significantly reduced rate, so if you are flying this afternoon, please contact your airline for the latest flight information," Austin airport officials said.

Airport officials said travelers "should be advised that they may still experience delays this afternoon and should consult their airline for the latest information."

KVUE has reached out to the FAA for more information and have not yet heard back.

