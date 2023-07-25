New baggage handling system expected to make travel easier at Austin airport

The first phase is expected to be completed by June 2024.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is making more improvements to help make traveling easier.

As part of the airport's ongoing improvement projects, construction is underway for an updated baggage handling system. According to the airport's website, the new system will be able to process 4,000 bags an hour – a big upgrade from the old system, which processed 1,600 bags an hour.

Crews have been busy with the installation of new electrical and support infrastructure for the new system, which includes a new conveyor reconfiguration. The airport also recently released some other interesting facts about the new baggage handling system, including that it will use 560 motors to operate.

According to the airport, "When outbound bags start being moved and processed in there, it will be like a dance choreography the way the system will run in unison to get passengers and their bags to where they need to go."

This construction is part of a two-phase plan. Initially, the airport said the first phase was expected to be complete in late 2024, but officials now say it is slated to be compete by June of next year.