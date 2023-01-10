American Airlines to launch nonstop service between Memphis and Austin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — American Airlines has announced it will launch nonstop service between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) starting Jan. 10, 2023.
The flight will run Sunday through Friday and American will operate a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route.
With the addition of Austin, American will offer service between Memphis and 10 destinations, including Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
“We’re excited to connect Memphis International Airport with Austin-Bergstrom International Airport starting this winter,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “This new route has been a frequent customer request and the largest passenger carrier at MEM is proud to deliver, complementing existing nonstop service to nine other cities across our global network. Whether customers are taking care of business or are traveling to enjoy the sights and sounds of the musical capital cities, we can’t wait to welcome them on board.”
You can buy tickets now on American's website.