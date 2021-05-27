Airbnb extends party ban through 'at least' the end of summer 2021

The company said that as COVID restrictions begin to ease and travel comes back, they want to make hosts and guests alike feel as comfortable as possible.

SAN FRANCISCO — Editor's note: The above video is from May 26 and discusses Airbnb policy changes.

Airbnb has announced that the party ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings that was announced in August 2020 will be extended through "at least" summer 2021.

The company said that as COVID restrictions begin to ease and travel comes back, they want to make hosts and guests alike feel as comfortable as possible.

"At the time of the August 2020 policy change, COVID-19 cases were spiking, and vaccines were not yet approved," a press release said. "As we said then and still believe now, this indefinite ban was in the best interest of public health."

As a part of the ban, Airbnb has also taken the “event-friendly” search filter off listings as well as removed any “parties and events allowed” House Rules in listings. These features will remain inaccessible through at least the summer. Guests without a history of positive reviews will also be banned from making one-night reservations in entire home listings in the United States during July 4 weekend, according to the release.

The company is also continuing to implement the Neighborhood Support Line so that any unauthorized parties can be reported.

Airbnb also urged those staying in listings in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to adhere to local guidance on COVID-19 mitigation efforts and to be aware of differing policies between locations.