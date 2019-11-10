BROOKLYN, NY — It's creepy and it's kooky, mysterious and spooky, and now it's open to overnight house guests.

Booking.com just announced some lucky guests will get to live like the fictional family in an overnight stay at their replica mansion.

Bookings for the haunted mansion will open Oct. 28 with four exclusive overnight stays occurring each night from Oct. 29 until Nov. 1.

The home is located in a 19th century townhouse in Brooklyn. The home includes a bear-shaped rug, dripping candles, carnivorous plants, Gothic-style canopy bed and some slithering creatures.

"As for the kids’ rooms, you can tinker with the machines in Pugsley’s space or play with Wednesday’s beheaded doll in her chamber," according to the booking.

"Careful not to get too spooked if Thing appears while exploring the home!" the listing reads.

The experience comes complete with spooky snacks, a screening of the feature film, branded amenities and more.

The mansion is available for $101.10 per night and has beds to sleep up to five.

