Drivers in Wimberley should be aware of closures in Wimberley taking place Thursday and Friday.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, RM-12 will be reduced to one lane from Spoke Hollow Road to Old Kyle Road.

This closure will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

Drivers should plan their commute accordingly.

