AUSTIN, Texas — Parts of Interstate Highway 35 in South Austin will close Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m., crews will replace signs above southbound lanes between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street.

All drivers must exit I-35 at Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street. Drivers can reenter the interstate just south of Oltorf Street.

Those planning on commuting in this area should be aware that the Oltorf Street bridge will also be closed.

Everything will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

