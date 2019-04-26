AUSTIN, Texas — A temporary long-term closure will be in effect for several months on Interstate 35.

Drivers will see the service road of I-35 northbound down to two lanes near US 290 as the Texas Department of Transportation conducts their work.

Also, the entrance ramp just north of US 290 eastbound will also be temporarily closed.

The temporary ramp and lane closure will be in place for several months.

