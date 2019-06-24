AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic in South Austin will see closures on Interstate 35 beginning Monday night.
The Texas Department of Transportation will be placing overhead road signs between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street, leading to the closure.
Southbound lanes will experience the closure first, starting at 11 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Northbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday night until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
TxDOT recognizes the inconvenience this will cause and said they are committed to getting the work done quickly and safely.
