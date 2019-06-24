AUSTIN, Texas — Traffic in South Austin will see closures on Interstate 35 beginning Monday night.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be placing overhead road signs between Woodland Avenue and Oltorf Street, leading to the closure.

Southbound lanes will experience the closure first, starting at 11 p.m. Monday night until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

RELATED:

Work Zone: Bee Cave Road Improvement Project causing road closure

TxDOT: Lanes reopen on I-35 in North Austin after bridge demolition

Work Zone: Monday, May 20

Work Zone: Closures on I-35 Service Road in Austin

Northbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. Tuesday night until 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

TxDOT recognizes the inconvenience this will cause and said they are committed to getting the work done quickly and safely.

WATCH: Work Zone: I-35 closures expected this week

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

College student disappears not long after ordering Lyft ride

If Austin allows homeless camps on the streets, lawmakers will step in: Gov. Abbott

Jake Patterson sentenced to life in prison without parole for kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents