AUSTIN, Texas — Highway 183 southbound will see closures on main lanes and the frontage road this weekend at Interstate Highway 35.

Drivers will see this closure beginning on Friday at 9 p.m. The closures will end on Monday, Aug. 3, at 5 a.m.

The alternate route in place is to use I-35 southbound and take US 290 east to continue on U.S. 183 southbound.

Drivers should be aware and plan ahead.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'His name is Bevo. Long may he reign!' How Texas' mascot got its name

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Texas DPS division chief brutally raped woman in wooded area, affidavit says