AUSTIN, Texas — Drivers can expect weekly lane closures on Bee Cave Road starting on Monday.

The westbound outside lane will be closed from Blueridge Trail to Westbank Drive from Monday through Thursday. Again, these closures will start at 9 a.m. and last until 5 p.m.

Now, the eastbound right lane will also be closed at Westbank Drive on Bee Cave Road.

This closure will kick off starting Tuesday and will last until Saturday on a weekly basis, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Also, Bulian Lane at Bee Cave Road will be closed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and, at this point, drivers will be detoured to Blueridge Trail.

