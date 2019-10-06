AUSTIN, Texas — A long-term closure is in effect until mid-August in the West Lake Hills area.

Camp Craft Road between RM 2244 and Eanes School Road will be closed for the Bee Cave Road Improvement Project.

Work is anticipated to happen Mondays through Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some night work expected.

