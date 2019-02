AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are scheduled to fix a wastewater line Friday evening beginning at 8 p.m. in South Austin.

This work will last until Monday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m.

The intersection of Barton Springs Road and South Lamar Boulevard will shut down during this time for the repair work.

This will cause heavy delays, especially for Monday morning commuters. Drivers should plan ahead and consider either South First Street or South Congress as their alternate route.