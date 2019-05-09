AUSTIN, Texas — Crews are working to repair a major water main break at 35th Street and Exposition Boulevard, according to the Austin Police Department
According to Austin Water, lanes of West 35th Street are closed and water services will be cut off to some customers during repairs.
APD is asking people to avoid the area and to find alternate routes while the repairs are taking place.
Parents picking up their kids from Casis Elementary should avoid this intersection.
