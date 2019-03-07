HOUSTON — BREAKING UPDATE: Police say the big rig driver initially survived the crash but has since passed away during the rescue attempt.

Check back for updates. Previous story follows.

-------

Air 11 is over the 610 East Loop at the Ship Channel bridge where a truck has fallen off, upside down onto an industrial facility below.

The crash happened at about 8:23 a.m. Wednesday.

There does not appear to be any hazardous chemical leak as a result of the incident as crews are walking around the scene.

It appears the truck was traveling northbound when it went through the right side barrier of the bridge and fell along Concrete Street below. Police believe another driver cut off the truck, causing the crash.

The driver who allegedly caused the incident stayed at the scene.

Views from Houston TranStar show a chunk of the bridge's barrier now missing.

Online records show the business that was struck by the falling big rig is Huntsman International, a chemical manufacturing business.

Houston TranStar reports the right lane of the bridge and the shoulder are closed to traffic. Police anticipate the freeway will remain partially closed heading northbound for at least two days.

Views from Air 11 show a car and a pickup truck may have also been involved in the crash and were stopped on the bridge above.

Check back for updates.

