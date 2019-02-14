AUSTIN, Texas — Just about anyone you meet in Austin has a traffic congestion story.

"I just feel like you just know you're not going to get anywhere fast between 3:30 and 7:00," said 19-year-old Kiley Parks.

"It's Austin, I don't know, the traffic's awful, wrong times and suddenly you're stopped," said her friend, 19-year-old Logan Wiatt.

New research from a transportation study even seems to back that up. INRIX released data that states Austinites spent 104 hours in congestion in 2018, beating out Houston.

H-town drivers spent 98 hours in congestion, even though Houston outranked Austin as a more congested city.

That doesn't sit right with Kara Kockelman.

"But they have not calculated everything quite correctly, " she said.

Kockelman is a professor of transportation engineering at the University of Texas.

She said while INRIX is a leader in the transportation travel time arena, the 104 hours should be more like 50 hours for the average Austin driver.

"They're just looking at the people who are in the worst traffic in the worst times of day doing relatively long commutes," said Kockelman.

And that's just 25 percent of Austin drivers.

Here's why 104 hours doesn't add up. Kockelman said Austin's average commute time is 22 minutes, and there are only 200 work days a year.

"It'd be hard to get to 104, especially for the average person," said Kockelman.

Kockelman said the data may be also skewed because researchers are including I-35, and many of those drivers aren't even Austinites.

"IH-35 creates a lot of delay time that's added the Austin, soon to be divided across Austin drivers even though they could be coming from Mexico, San Antonio, Dallas," said Kockelman.

She did agree with the research in this one regard: Infrastructure has not kept up with Austin or any city's growth.

We reached out to INRIX to get some answers. They said they hope to provide more information in the coming days.