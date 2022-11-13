x
1 dead, 1 critical after US 290 crash in northeast Austin

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect extended closures.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a two-vehicle rollover crash in northeast Austin on Sunday evening.

The incident happened in the 9300 block of the E. U.S. 290 eastbound service road, Austin-Travis County EMS said just after 7 p.m. ATCEMS said the crash involved people ejected from their vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two other people involved in the crash did not require medical treatment.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area and expect extended closures. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, all lanes were closed at Springdale Road, according to TxDOT.

No other information is available at this time.

