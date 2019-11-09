AUSTIN, Texas — Roads are shut down on East US 290 westbound at Highway 183 after a deadly crash.

According to Austin police, a person was killed on US 290 after they were hit by a car. Austin-Travis County EMS said a man in his 40s was found dead at the scene.

This is the second person to die on Austin's highways Wednesday morning in less than a few hours.

A man in his 30s was killed trying to cross Interstate 35, according to ATCEMS. Officials said northbound I-35 lanes at Braker Lane were shut down due to the crash, but the lanes have since reopened.

At least 13 people have died since January while trying to cross I-35 or while walking alongside the highway.

To try and stop people from crossing the highway, the Texas Department of Transportation launched its "Stay Alive, Don't Cross I-35" campaign. As part of that program, crews painted 26 signs on road barriers to discourage pedestrians from running onto the road.

