BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 281 near Johnson City on Tuesday morning, causing major traffic delays.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened between Johnson City and Round Mountain at 6:51 a.m. US 281 is currently shut down in both directions as officials investigate the scene, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It is not clear at this time when the roads will reopen.

DPS said two vehicles were involved in the deadly crash.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Free ride? These 6 organizations get free rent from the City of Austin

H-E-B price check: What you’ll pay depends on store location

'It's one of the worst things I've ever seen': Caretaker attacked, killed by feral hogs, sheriff says