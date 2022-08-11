TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. both virtually and in-person.

MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday.

The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.

The hearing's presentation will stay on the TxDOT website until Aug. 26.

The proposed project aims to build a roadway between SH 130 and US 290 as well as take FM 973 to six lanes from the current two. Three lanes will go in each direction.

Drainage improvements, shared-use paths and more are also part of the project.