AUSTIN, Texas — Northbound lanes on I-35 have reopened on Sunday after the demolition of the St. John's Avenue bridge, TxDOT says.

Drivers have experienced major traffic delays due a traffic shift on I-35 starting last weekend as crews tore down the St. John's bridge. It's part of the US 183 flyover project, which is going to make it taller and wider.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the work began between Rundberg Lane and US 290 East on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. and Monday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

Northbound and southbound lanes had all been squeezing onto the southbound side of the road. There were two lanes going in each direction.

