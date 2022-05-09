TxDOT launches Labor Day pedestrian and bike safety campaign

TxDOT is urging drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to keep an eye on the roadways.

AUSTIN, Texas — Many drivers will be out on Texas roadways this Labor Day, traveling to visit family or attend BBQs or other outdoor events. A lot of pedestrians and bicyclists will also be out enjoying the last few days of summer.

That's why it's important for all Texans, no matter how they're traveling, to be mindful of each other so that everyone can stay safe.

Pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities continue to rise every year in the Lone Star State. According to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report, in 2021, 841 people died in pedestrian-related traffic crashes – an increase of 15% from 2020. Crashes involving bicyclists claimed the lives of 92 people in 2021.

Those 933 deaths account for 20% of the 4,490 fatalities on Texas roadways last year. Overall, pedestrians and bicyclists account for 1 in 5 traffic deaths in Texas.

This Labor Day, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is launching its “Be Safe. Drive Smart” pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign. The department is urging all Texans to know and follow traffic laws for safe driving, walking and biking.

One of those laws is the "Lisa Torry Smith Act," named after a Texas mother who was killed in a pedestrian crash in a Missouri City, Texas, crosswalk in October 2017 while she was walking her 6-year-old son to school.

At the time of the crash, hitting a pedestrian, bicyclist or other vulnerable road user in a crosswalk held essentially no consequences for Texas drivers. After her death, Smith's family worked diligently to get the new law passed. It went into effect on Sept. 1, 2021.

"A driver took a very fast and dangerous turn. And really, I think probably thought, 'You better get out of my way.' And my sister didn't see her," said Gina Torry, Lisa Torry Smith's sister. "She was concentrating on making sure that her son was walking safely to the crosswalk. She had him a little bit behind her, thank God. And she was unfortunately run over by this driver who didn't break."

The law requires that drivers stop and yield the right of way to people in crosswalks. Texas motorists who fail to stop and yield and cause serious injury or death to someone in a crosswalk can face criminal charges ranging from a fine, a misdemeanor or a felony, depending on the severity of the injury.

Texas law states if you're driving:

Stop and yield for pedestrians, bicyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks

When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians and bicyclists

Pass bikes at a safe distance and give bicyclists room to ride

If you’re walking:

Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks

Obey all traffic and crosswalk signals

Use sidewalks. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic

If you’re riding a bike:

Always stop at red lights and stop signs

Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb

Use hand signals when turning or stopping

At night, make sure your bike has a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back

TxDOT's new campaign runs through Sept. 15, but the rules and laws apply year-round to ensure safety for everyone on the roadways.

