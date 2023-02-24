TxDOT installs barriers on RM 620 to prevent crashes, residents don't believe it's a good solution

Crews with TxDOT installed three sets of barriers on RM 620, near Flint Rock Road in Lakeway, to help prevent crashes.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKEWAY, Texas — The area of Road to Market 620, near Flint Rock Road, is filled with drivers at almost any time of the day - which has led to increased complaints regarding crashes and missed turns.

After the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) received several complaints about people missing turns from Flint Rock Road to Spillman Loop and drivers not using lanes correctly, officials installed three barriers on the median in front of Baylor Scott & White Health. This installation was an effort to reduce dangerous maneuvers.

Zoie Estay, a Lakeway resident, works in the area. Estay said she heard about the newly installed barriers from her boss, and explained that she is all too familiar with the dangers that come with driving along 620.

"I've seen a lot of accidents like along the way there. I live only seven minutes away and most of the time it takes me 30 to 45 minutes on, especially school traffic days to get to work," said Estay. "They almost clip my car every morning. If I'm the first car at the red light, and if these barriers are supposed to be avoiding that, then they're not really doing their job."

Mia Rogers, a long-time resident of the area, said she isn't a fan of the barriers and she thinks it won't fix the problem.

"I think it's more of a hindrance than a help," said Rogers. "If you're going north on 620, you can't turn it to the hospital. So what about ambulances and emergency vehicles? How do they turn into the hospital? And then they have to go all the way up to the light and wait to turn left. And that's going to take more time."

Lakeway Mayor Tom Kilgore released a statement about the efforts, praising the partnership with the department:

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of their engineers to study our issues, and find solutions that improve the safety of our residents and visitors to the area. As traffic continues to build on this major thoroughfare, we expect TxDOT will continue making safety improvements in anticipation of the future widening of RM 620."

TxDOT mentioned the plan to widen RM 620 has already been greenlit. The plan includes adding a travel lane in both directions, a center curbed median and turn lanes. However, a spokesperson with TxDOT stated that the project is currently not funded for construction.

Baylor Scott & White Health released the following statement, explaining the hospital's gratitude for the barriers:

“We are grateful for any steps that improve safety around our Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lakeway campus.”