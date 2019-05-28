AUSTIN, Texas — Interstate 35 already has its traffic problems, and this weekend it's going to get worse.

Drivers can expect major traffic delays due a traffic shift on I-35 starting Friday night as crews tear down the St. John's Bridge. It's part of the US 183 flyover project, which is going to make it taller and wider.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this work will happen between Rundberg Lane and US 290 East on Friday, May 31 at 9 p.m. until Monday, June 3 at 5 a.m.

The big thing to know is northbound and southbound lanes will all be squeezing onto the southbound side of the road. There will be two lanes going in each direction.

TxDOT is encouraging drivers to avoid I-35 if possible and to start planning another route.

Work Zone: Major traffic shift on I-35 in Austin



