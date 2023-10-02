Two vehicle crash in Williamson County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

The two occupants in the Jeep received injuries in the crash and were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A crash on Farm-to-Market 14314 in Williamson County has left one person dead and two injured on Thursday.

In a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers were sent out to the scene of a crash on Feb. 9 located on FM 14314 where two vehicles crashed into one another.

The preliminary investigation report states that one of the vehicles, a Jeep, had two women inside the vehicle while traveling westbound. The second vehicle, a Toyota with one woman inside it, entered the left turn lane before crossing a double solid yellow line.

The Toyota then proceeded to travel into the westbound lane of traffic, resulting in the Jeep and Toyota colliding into one another.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The crash is still under investigation by the DPS. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.