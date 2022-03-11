Two dead after vehicle pin-in on U.S. Hwy 183 early Monday morning

Once on scene, ATCEMS medics were joined by firefighters from the Austin Fire Department to assist.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Two people have been pronounced dead following a pin-in collision reported early Monday morning.

At 1:49 a.m. on Nov. 14, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS) received a call to the 16500 block of South U.S. Hwy 183 northbound for a two-vehicle collision and a pin-in of a person.

Once on scene, ATCEMS medics were joined by firefighters from the Austin Fire Department to assist. The initial report from ATCEMS stated that there was one person dead on-scene once emergency services arrived, one person was pinned between the two vehicles and another person was out of a vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m., ATCEMS medics received two "deceased on-scene pronouncements" for two of the victims. One person was declared a trauma alert and was transported by medics to St. David's Hospital South with potentially serious injuries.

Drivers are warned to avoid the area and to take alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL Vehicle Rescue ~16500blk S Us 183 Hwy NB: 2 deceased on-scene pronouncements obtained. 1 patient was declared a trauma alert & transported by #ATCEMSMedics to St David's South with potentially serious injuries. Expect extended closures for investigation. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 14, 2022