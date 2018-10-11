AUSTIN — Westbound Parmer Lane is currently shut down due to a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted at 6:37 p.m. that there had been a collision at E. Parmer Lane and E. Yager Lane between a vehicle and a bicycle.

#ATCEMSMedics & @AustinFireInfo responding E PARMER LN / E YAGER LN (18:23) reported 2 vehicle collision with 1 reported possible ejection. Expect delays, avoid the area. Watch for responders. More information to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 10, 2018

It was originally thought that there had been an ejection, but ATCEMS released another tweet correcting that, saying there had been no ejection.

FINAL E Parmer Ln / E Yager Ln (18:23) NO 2 vehicle collision, NO ejection. Collision is an auto vs bike collision. #ATCEMSMedics have transported ~20s male to St David's Round Rock with critical life threatening injuries. Expect closures for investigation. Avoid the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) November 10, 2018

ATCEMS transported the bike rider, a man in his twenties, to St. David's Round Rock with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department's watch commander said the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

