AUSTIN — Westbound Parmer Lane is currently shut down due to a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle.
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted at 6:37 p.m. that there had been a collision at E. Parmer Lane and E. Yager Lane between a vehicle and a bicycle.
It was originally thought that there had been an ejection, but ATCEMS released another tweet correcting that, saying there had been no ejection.
ATCEMS transported the bike rider, a man in his twenties, to St. David's Round Rock with critical, life-threatening injuries.
The Austin Police Department's watch commander said the driver involved in the crash stayed on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.
