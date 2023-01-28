RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A car fire caused the fourth and fifth lanes on eastbound Highway 50 near Folsom Boulevard to close just before 4 p.m., Saturday.
Sacramento Metro Fire crews arrived on scene to a Tesla Model S engulfed in flames. They say the battery compartment spontaneously caught fire when driving at freeway speeds.
Officials say 6,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire and cool the car battery.
No injuries were reported.
A Sigalert was issued by Caltrans due to this incident and has since been cleared.
