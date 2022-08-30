x
One hurt after tractor-trailer crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55 in Memphis

A semi-truck emptied alfredo sauce onto the road at I-55 and McLemore Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer crash caused delays during rush hour Tuesday on Interstate 55 near McLemore Avenue in downtown Memphis. 

According to TDOT, a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:45 p.m. 

According to Memphis police, the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall and was carrying alfredo sauce. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The sauce spilled all over the southbound lanes and spread over a couple of northbound lanes.

As of 10:45 p.m., crews are still working to clear the spill.

