One hurt after tractor-trailer crashes, spills alfredo sauce on I-55 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer crash caused delays during rush hour Tuesday on Interstate 55 near McLemore Avenue in downtown Memphis.
According to TDOT, a multi-vehicle crash was reported around 4:45 p.m.
According to Memphis police, the 18-wheeler hit a retaining wall and was carrying alfredo sauce. A woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
The sauce spilled all over the southbound lanes and spread over a couple of northbound lanes.
As of 10:45 p.m., crews are still working to clear the spill.
