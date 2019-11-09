ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer carrying some sweet cargo caught fire in St. Louis County, which closed all lanes of I-255 Wednesday afternoon for several hours.

The tractor-trailer caught fire around 1 p.m. along I-255 near Telegraph Road. All westbound lanes of 255 were closed for a period of time and lane closures continued until the final lane was back open shortly after 6 p.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the tractor-trailer was carrying 72,000 pounds of chocolate.

No injuries were reported, MoDOT said.

